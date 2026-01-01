The Year in Review: 2025’s most noteworthy stories in southern Denton County

From severe storms and major development decisions, to not one, but two HEB’s, to heartbreaking tragedies and championship celebrations, 2025 proved to be a year that shaped southern Denton County in lasting ways. The Cross Timbers Gazette covered it all — growth and grief, controversy and community — as towns across our area navigated rapid change, major milestones and moments that drew statewide and even national attention. Take a walk down memory lane as you peruse our list of the most noteworthy stories of the year.
January:
Winter Storm Cora hits Denton County
Macy’s closing Flower Mound store
Stolen car chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Flower Mound
Flower Mound approves mixed-use project with townhomes, big box stores
Flower Mound gets $750K grant for new park
Beer brewing sparks fire that nearly destroys Flower Mound home
Tom Thumb grocery store breaks ground in Argyle
Lantana water districts file complaint against Spectrum over fiber installation mishaps
February:
Highland Village police investigating shooting incident involving teen
New joint fire training complex opens in Lewisville
New fire station breaks ground in Northlake
March:
Construction completed on high-rise apartment complex in Flower Mound
Storms leave trail of damage across Denton County
Hillwood breaks ground on Harvest House apartments
Marty B’s new event venue in Bartonville under construction
H-E-B announces plans to open store in southwest Denton
Northlake could get dedicated zip code
New Hillwood community Treeline in Justin to host grand opening
April:
Police chase ends on Lantana golf course
Lost Colony to close its doors in Highland Village
Lewisville police investigate fatal stabbing involving Denton County Commissioner
Denton County reports first case of measles; patient visited multiple Flower Mound businesses
May:
Argyle voters say yes to $423M in school bonds for growing district
Kimzey’s Coffee Shop in Argyle to close after 8 years
Argyle selects new town administrator following national search
Dirt moving on Flower Mound Whataburger
Northlake to split Cleveland-Gibbs Road due to I-35W bridge realignment
Flower Mound Town Council approves more tennis courts
Byron Nelson football coach Travis Pride dies unexpectedly
Tesla Service Center in Flower Mound is officially open
June:
Kroger in Bartonville reopened after fire
Nordstrom Rack is coming to Flower Mound
Construction on FM 2499 at FM 407 to begin
Hundreds attend Flower Mound “No Kings” protest
Roanoke FD mourns loss of Fire Captain
Valley Creek College to occupy former church building in Flower Mound
Argyle approves partnership with Argyle Business Association
Lewisville’s new Public Safety Center opens
Marty B’s to revive historic Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse
July:
Flower Mound PD respond to “swatting” call
Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant is coming to Argyle
Highway 114 widening project near Roanoke on track for 2026 completion
Flower Mound Hindu Temple approved by Town Council
Highland Village to backtrack roundabout plans
Permanent Boys & Girls Club branch to be established in Denton County
Argyle approves expenses for new Town Center and police building
H-E-B buys land in Flower Mound’s Furst Ranch
Former Flower Mound teacher charged in Arkansas hiking trail murders
HTeaO backs out from Highland Village
August:
Twice as Nice: A second H-E-B is coming to the Denton area
Lewisville ISD to deploy weapon detection scanners
Local residents join effort to bring closure after July 4 flood tragedy
Construction worker falls from water tower site in Canyon Falls
Double Oak helistop proposal grounded after applicant withdraws request
Denton County eyes start date on FM 407 “micro breakout” widening
Highland Village passes ordinance to prohibit paper ads in residential areas
Sunset Plaza completion sets stage for new hotel and restaurants
September:
Beam signing marks progress on Northlake’s 225,000-square-foot multisport facility
Local leaders react to shooting death of Charlie Kirk
Justin says “Play Ball!” to state-of-the-art sports facility, new recreational leagues
Viral video of confrontation in Flower Mound draws attention online
October:
One dead in motorcycle crash on Justin Road in Flower Mound
Lakeside East gets green light from Flower Mound Town Council
Flower Mound’s Performing Arts Center plans progress, announce projected schedule
Bartonville man, father die in Tarrant County plane crash
Argyle Town Council votes unanimously to approve revised Market Place plan
Over 4,000 new homes coming to southwest Denton
Southern Denton County fire departments respond to multiple early morning fires
Flower Mound teen sentenced to life in prison for 2023 murder of Lewisville High student
Brightside Boutique in Highland Village to close its doors after nearly 3 decades
November:
Argyle scores a win for barbecue lovers with new Hurtado location
Eden Ranch in Flower Mound wins approval by supermajority vote
Election Day results: Lopez wins LISD Board Place 6, school district tax rate increases pass
Argyle man indicted for plot to invade foreign island, murder men and enslave women, kids
Dam Road to reopen with expanded lanes and a new roundabout
Hillwood breaks ground on Landmark
December:
Circle R Ranch sale ensures its legacy lives on
Teen fatally struck while crossing street in Flower Mound
Argyle strikes deal with developer to build $25 million of infrastructure at corner of I-35W and Robson Ranch
Marcus Lady Marauders bring home state title in water polo
High school football hazing case referred to Grand Jury by Double Oak PD
Grocery-anchored center proposed at FM 407 and Simmons Road in Double Oak
Second person succumbs to injuries days after FM 407 crash in Flower Mound