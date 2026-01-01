The Year in Review: 2025’s most noteworthy stories in southern Denton County

From severe storms and major development decisions, to not one, but two HEB’s, to heartbreaking tragedies and championship celebrations, 2025 proved to be a year that shaped southern Denton County in lasting ways. The Cross Timbers Gazette covered it all — growth and grief, controversy and community — as towns across our area navigated rapid change, major milestones and moments that drew statewide and even national attention. Take a walk down memory lane as you peruse our list of the most noteworthy stories of the year.

January:

Winter Storm Cora hits Denton County

Macy’s closing Flower Mound store

Stolen car chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Flower Mound

Flower Mound approves mixed-use project with townhomes, big box stores

Flower Mound gets $750K grant for new park

Beer brewing sparks fire that nearly destroys Flower Mound home

Tom Thumb grocery store breaks ground in Argyle

Lantana water districts file complaint against Spectrum over fiber installation mishaps

February:

Highland Village police investigating shooting incident involving teen

New joint fire training complex opens in Lewisville

New fire station breaks ground in Northlake

March:

Construction completed on high-rise apartment complex in Flower Mound

Storms leave trail of damage across Denton County

Hillwood breaks ground on Harvest House apartments

Marty B’s new event venue in Bartonville under construction

H-E-B announces plans to open store in southwest Denton

Northlake could get dedicated zip code

New Hillwood community Treeline in Justin to host grand opening

April:

Police chase ends on Lantana golf course

Lost Colony to close its doors in Highland Village

Lewisville police investigate fatal stabbing involving Denton County Commissioner

Denton County reports first case of measles; patient visited multiple Flower Mound businesses

May:

Argyle voters say yes to $423M in school bonds for growing district

Kimzey’s Coffee Shop in Argyle to close after 8 years

Argyle selects new town administrator following national search

Dirt moving on Flower Mound Whataburger

Northlake to split Cleveland-Gibbs Road due to I-35W bridge realignment

Flower Mound Town Council approves more tennis courts

Byron Nelson football coach Travis Pride dies unexpectedly

Tesla Service Center in Flower Mound is officially open

June:

Kroger in Bartonville reopened after fire

Nordstrom Rack is coming to Flower Mound

Construction on FM 2499 at FM 407 to begin

Hundreds attend Flower Mound “No Kings” protest

Roanoke FD mourns loss of Fire Captain

Valley Creek College to occupy former church building in Flower Mound

Argyle approves partnership with Argyle Business Association

Lewisville’s new Public Safety Center opens

Marty B’s to revive historic Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse

July:

Flower Mound PD respond to “swatting” call

Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant is coming to Argyle

Highway 114 widening project near Roanoke on track for 2026 completion

Flower Mound Hindu Temple approved by Town Council

Highland Village to backtrack roundabout plans

Permanent Boys & Girls Club branch to be established in Denton County

Argyle approves expenses for new Town Center and police building

H-E-B buys land in Flower Mound’s Furst Ranch

Former Flower Mound teacher charged in Arkansas hiking trail murders

HTeaO backs out from Highland Village

August:

Twice as Nice: A second H-E-B is coming to the Denton area

Lewisville ISD to deploy weapon detection scanners

Local residents join effort to bring closure after July 4 flood tragedy

Construction worker falls from water tower site in Canyon Falls

Double Oak helistop proposal grounded after applicant withdraws request

Denton County eyes start date on FM 407 “micro breakout” widening

Highland Village passes ordinance to prohibit paper ads in residential areas

Sunset Plaza completion sets stage for new hotel and restaurants

September:

Beam signing marks progress on Northlake’s 225,000-square-foot multisport facility

Local leaders react to shooting death of Charlie Kirk

Justin says “Play Ball!” to state-of-the-art sports facility, new recreational leagues

Viral video of confrontation in Flower Mound draws attention online

October:

One dead in motorcycle crash on Justin Road in Flower Mound

Lakeside East gets green light from Flower Mound Town Council

Flower Mound’s Performing Arts Center plans progress, announce projected schedule

Bartonville man, father die in Tarrant County plane crash

Argyle Town Council votes unanimously to approve revised Market Place plan

Over 4,000 new homes coming to southwest Denton

Southern Denton County fire departments respond to multiple early morning fires

Flower Mound teen sentenced to life in prison for 2023 murder of Lewisville High student

Brightside Boutique in Highland Village to close its doors after nearly 3 decades

November:

Argyle scores a win for barbecue lovers with new Hurtado location

Eden Ranch in Flower Mound wins approval by supermajority vote

Election Day results: Lopez wins LISD Board Place 6, school district tax rate increases pass

Argyle man indicted for plot to invade foreign island, murder men and enslave women, kids

Dam Road to reopen with expanded lanes and a new roundabout

Hillwood breaks ground on Landmark

December:

Circle R Ranch sale ensures its legacy lives on

Teen fatally struck while crossing street in Flower Mound

Argyle strikes deal with developer to build $25 million of infrastructure at corner of I-35W and Robson Ranch

Marcus Lady Marauders bring home state title in water polo

High school football hazing case referred to Grand Jury by Double Oak PD

Grocery-anchored center proposed at FM 407 and Simmons Road in Double Oak

Second person succumbs to injuries days after FM 407 crash in Flower Mound