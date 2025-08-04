Lewisville ISD to use weapon detection scanners in upcoming school year

Lewisville ISD announced on Monday morning it will be using weapon detection scanners in high schools and sports venues in the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

The system was presented to LISD voters in the 2023 bond election and is now coming to fruition.

“Thanks to the support of LISD voters, all high school campuses will now use advanced weapons detection scanners at major entry points each school day,” said the district in a statement. “These scanners will also be in place at major stadium, arena and auditorium events throughout the year.”

According to the district, the screening process will be quick and easy. Students will walk through the doors as usual and the detectors will scan for weapons without students taking off their backpacks.

However, students will need to carry 3-ring binders, iPads, collapsible umbrellas and metal items like pencil holders, lunchboxes and glasses cases in their hands when walking through. These items should be removed from the student’s backpack before entering the screening line.

If the scanner detects something in a bag, a quick check of the bag or item will take place at a designated search area.

The district advises that students avoid wearing backpacks on one shoulder, possibly bumping the scanners.

According to a video explaining the system on the LISD website, the scanners are OPENGATE metal detectors made by security company CEIA USA.

LISD joins schools across the nation that use OPENGATE metal detectors on their campuses.

According to its website, CEIA USA recently celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022 and its OPENGATE project received Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation in 2023.

In 2024, a report from Stadium Tech Report listed major stadiums that use OPENGATE scanners, including:

NFL stadiums Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City

MLB stadiums Chase Field in Phoenix and Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

College football stadiums Ohio Stadium at The Ohio State University and Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin

LISD said scanners will be coming to middle school campuses, as well in the near future.

To learn more about LISD security and safety protocol, visit the district’s website. For more information on CEIA USA and its OPENGATE project, visit its website.