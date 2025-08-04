Grapevine’s GrapeFest named one of nation’s top wine festivals

Grapevine’s annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience presented by Bank of the West – has been named one of the top wine festivals in the country, earning the No. 7 spot in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards.

Now in its 39th year, GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the Southwest, drawing visitors each September to Grapevine’s Historic Main Street for wine tastings, live music, family-friendly activities and traditions such as the GrapeStomp and Champagne Cork Shoot-Off.

“We’re honored to be recognized by contributors and readers of USA TODAY 10BEST,” said Paul W. McCallum, Executive Director of the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This award celebrates not just our wine culture, but the incredible volunteers, dedicated city crews and loyal guests who return year after year to make GrapeFest such a memorable experience.”

Nominees were selected by USA TODAY editors and a panel of wine and travel experts, with winners chosen by public vote over four weeks. The Readers’ Choice Awards highlight outstanding destinations and experiences nationwide.

The 39th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience takes place Sept. 11-14, 2025, on Grapevine’s Historic Main Street. More information is available at GrapeFest.com.