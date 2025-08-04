Double Oak Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Double Oak Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 22, a caller had questions regarding a ticket and was visibly upset that no one called him back 2 minutes after leaving a voicemail. The caller was advised to wait patiently for a call back and was referred to the municipal court.

On May 26, a caller was concerned about a few loose dogs that surrounded him when he was walking.

On May 27, a caller reported seeing two juveniles taking items from a driveway and leaving on their scooters. Contact was made with the juveniles who were amused by a large gray Sony Trinitron TV. The juveniles wanted to take a picture of it because “it was cool” and “we’ve never seen one before.” Needless to say, carrying a “vintage” TV was not on their agenda whilst maneuvering on their scooter and holding a modern-day cellphone.

On May 29, a driver plowed over a mailbox reaching for some pre-workout supplements.

On June 3 in the 8400 block of , a caller reported a reckless driver, cutting people off and making rude gestures. Caller last saw the driver in line at Braum’s. The driver was apparently hangry.