Argyle High principal named new principal of Flower Mound High School

Flower Mound High School’s next principal will make the move from one side of Southern Denton County to another.

Shannon Knowles will be the next principal of Flower Mound High School, Lewisville ISD announced Monday evening.

The 27-year public education veteran left Argyle High School to take the job at Flower Mound High School, where she previously served as an assistant and associate principal.

“Flower Mound High School holds a very special place in my heart, and I am deeply honored to serve as its next principal,” said Knowles. “I look forward to building on the incredible foundation already in place and partnering with with our outstanding staff, students and families to continue the Jaguar tradition of excellence.”

According to Lewisville ISD, Knowles began her career in public education in 1999 as an athletic coach and special education teacher, serving students across Birdville, Coppell, Troup and Lewisville ISDs.

She joined FMHS in 2017 as an associate principal and remained in that position for seven years, where she oversaw athletics, performing arts, academic UIL, special education, foreign language and student council programs.

While in the role, Knowles also led the development of the campus master schedule and served as a mentor for new secondary assistant principals across LISD.

According to the district, Knowles was recognized as a brand ambassador for LISD and participated in the district’s Leadership and Aspiring Principals Cohort.

“Shannon Knowles knows this campus, knows this community and knows what it takes to lead at the highest level,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “Her combination of deep roots at Flower Mound High School and the growth she has experienced as a principal makes her the ideal person to lead FMHS into its next chapter. We are thrilled to welcome her home.”

Knowles leaves Argyle ISD after having served as principal of the district’s high school campus since 2024. While there, she led campus improvement efforts focused on instructional alignment, CCMR outcomes and staff development.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Midwestern State University and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Lamar University.

The principal of Argyle Middle School will succeed Knowles as the principal of Argyle High School.