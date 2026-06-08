National tire chain to add another southern Denton County location

Drivers will soon have a new place to stop in southern Denton County if they need new tires.

National chain Discount Tire is expected to build a new location in far north Fort Worth along Hwy 114.

According to a filing with the state, the new store will be located west of the Texas Regional Bank.

The company will start $2.45 million worth of construction in September to build a new, 7,317-square-foot building.

Construction is expected to be completed in the beginning of July 2027.

According to the website, Discount Tire sells tires, wheel visualizers, windshield wipers and other car accessories.

The shop’s services include tire inspections, installation, rotations, balances, repair, pressure check and TPMS sensor checks.

Ahead of the Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3, NASCAR driver Joey Logano appeared at a local Discount Tire shop.

Discount Tire opened its first shop in 1960 when founder Bruce T. Halle rented an old plumbing supply building in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Halle was the only employee at the original store, serving as the tire technician, cleaning crew, salesman and accountant.

The company eventually moved to Arizona in 1970. Since then, the company has opened stores across the nation, with more than 1,200 stores in 39 states.

Southern Denton County’s newest location near Texas Motor Speedway joins others in the area in Denton, Flower Mound, Roanoke and Grapevine.

“The Discount Tire story has been discussed as a model of strong entrepreneurship, but our success can’t be attributed to the business aspects of running a business,” reads the company’s website. “Instead, we’ve flourished because of the respectful, can-do attitude that began at Bruce Halle’s first store and later solidified into a company vision. Through honesty, service and a willingness to pay it forward, we provide unexpected experiences that delight our customers and keep them coming back for more.”

For more information on Discount Tire, visit the company’s website.