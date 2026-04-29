NASCAR driver to appear in Haslet ahead of race at Texas Motor Speedway

Before Joey Logano hits the track at Texas Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race, he will do a meet-and-greet at Discount Tire in Haslet.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion will meet with fans on Friday at the Discount Tire located at 13032 Hwy 287 in Haslet, just southwest of the Denton County line.

Logano drove the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske when he won the Cup Series, which will also be at the store on Friday.

Guests will get to meet with Logano, take photos and get autographs.

Logano will later race in the Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

He is looking to bounce back after being involved in a large wreck, donned “The Big One,” at Talladega last week.

For more information on the upcoming race at Texas Motor Speedway, visit the race’s website.