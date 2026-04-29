Double Oak Police Blotter

Double Oak Police responded to 38 agency-assist calls in February 2026 and handled 859 calls for service or self-initiated activity during the month. Officers also issued 453 traffic citations and warnings. Here are some recent calls for service:

On Feb. 6, officers responded to a verbal disturbance in the 8400 block of Justin Road.

On Feb. 7, a caller reported their fence had been damaged. Whether it was someone, some animal or something else, investigators haven’t found the perpetrator.

On Feb. 9, officers pulled someone over in the 8400 block of Justin Road. The driver ended up being arrested for DWI.

On Feb. 18, a caller reported a suspicious smell in the 100 block of McMakin Road.

On Feb. 20, another driver was pulled over in the 8400 block of Justin Road, who was eventually arrested for DWI.

On Feb. 23, a donkey went for a stroll around town after getting loose in the 200 block of Double Oaks Drive. Officers wrangled up the moving mule and returned it to the owner.

On Feb. 25, a caller reported they couldn’t find their child in the 300 block of Highland Court. The child was found hiding in a closet, which will likely be their next spot for hide-and-seek.

On Feb. 25, a third driver gets arrested for DWI in the 8400 block of Justin Road.

On Feb. 26, officers stopped a driver in the 7700 block of Justin Road. They ended up having open warrants, for which they were arrested.

On Feb. 26, another traffic stop in the 7700 block of Justin Road led to an arrest, this one for DWI.