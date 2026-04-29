Flower Mound man arrested for shooting stepfather at mobile home park

A Flower Mound man is in jail after he shot his stepfather multiple times Tuesday evening.

Flower Mound police responded to reports of gunshots at The Parks Mobile Home Park in Flower Mound.

When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Derek Jordan Cassel, who allegedly shot his stepfather multiple times following a verbal altercation.

Officials said at least one round from Cassel’s gun had also hit and entered a neighboring residence, but no one was injured.

Cassel remained at the scene, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The stepfather was transported to a local hospital and is in serious, but stable, condition.

Officials said Cassel faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct for the discharge of a firearm in a habitation.

Flower Mound PD’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the case and encouraged anyone with information to contact the department’s tip line at 972-874-3307.