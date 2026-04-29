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Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound man arrested for shooting stepfather at mobile home park

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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A Flower Mound man is in jail after he shot his stepfather multiple times Tuesday evening.

Flower Mound police responded to reports of gunshots at The Parks Mobile Home Park in Flower Mound.

When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Derek Jordan Cassel, who allegedly shot his stepfather multiple times following a verbal altercation.

24-year-old Derek Jordan Cassel was arrested for allegedly shooting his stepfather at their home in Flower Mound. (Photo courtesy of Flower Mound PD)

Officials said at least one round from Cassel’s gun had also hit and entered a neighboring residence, but no one was injured.

Cassel remained at the scene, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The stepfather was transported to a local hospital and is in serious, but stable, condition.

Officials said Cassel faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct for the discharge of a firearm in a habitation.

Flower Mound PD’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the case and encouraged anyone with information to contact the department’s tip line at 972-874-3307.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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