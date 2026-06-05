Drive-thru coffee shop coming to old Salad and Go location in Lewisville

Southern Denton County coffee lovers will soon have another option to choose from when getting their caffeine fix.

Drive-thru coffee company 7 Brew submitted plans with the state Friday to start construction on a new location in Lewisville.

7 Brew will renovate the building that was previously occupied by Salad and Go before the company abruptly closed 41 locations in September 2025.

The building is located on the west side of Lewisville along FM 1171, less than a mile east of Flower Mound town limits.

According to the filing, work on the 860-square-foot drive-thru only coffee shop is expected to start in September and be completed in December.

The nationwide drive-thru beverage chain’s menu includes traditional and specialty coffees, teas, chai, matcha, energy drinks, smoothies, shakes, lemonades and a variety of traditional and specialty sodas.

“7 Brew’s goal is to be the best part of our Brewistas’ day and our customers’ day by offering an unmatched experience spreading kindness and positivity with speed and customized handcrafted drinks,” reads the brand’s website.

According to the company’s website, 7 Brew is also committed to giving back and recognizing the communities they serve.

The brand claims to have donated more than $1.3 million and more than 5 million drinks to various community organizations.

Part of those donations include local heroes highlighted by the brand.

“We recognize 7 Brew Heroes who spread kindness in our communities – inspiring us through their action and impact,” reads the website.

7 Brew now has more than 700 locations in 38 states after it was started in Northwest Arkansas in 2017.

The Lewisville location will be the brand’s first in southern Denton County, with other locations in Frisco, Carrollton, Sanger and North Fort Worth.

For more information on 7 Brew, visit the coffee chain’s website.