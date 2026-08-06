Liberty Christian fires football coach after criminal history comes to light

Liberty Christian School in Argyle has dismissed its newly hired defensive coordinator after learning of concerning information from his past, school officials announced.

Gabe Eliserio, who was recently introduced as the Warriors’ new defensive coordinator, has since been fired, according to a statement released by the school.

“We want to let you know that defensive coordinator, Gabe Eliserio, has departed LCS due to information brought to our attention that was not disclosed during the LCS hiring process,” said the school. “It is important to know that Mr. Eliserio’s departure is not based on any actions or behavior that took place while he was employed by LCS.”

According to court documents from Eliserio’s home state of Arizona, he faced sexual abuse charges in 2005 and pled guilty to the charge in March 2006.

Eliserio previously coached at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma Baptist University and Prestonwood Christian Academy, where he reportedly left the program in March 2026 after school administrators were made aware of his criminal history.

Liberty Christian said it uses a third-party system for background checks, as well as direct reference calls to independently verify the information for potential candidates.

Throughout the process, LCS claims they were unaware of Eliserio’s history until the information was brought to administrations attention.

“We continue to review those third-party processes and our procedures to ensure we do everything possible to confirm relevant information,” said LCS. “Thank you for your trust in LCS and its mission.”

The search for a new defensive coordinator is on for the Warrior program, which has had big changes to the coaching staff already.

Following the departure of Cowboy’s legend Jason Witten to the University of Oklahoma, LCS hired former Nebraska assistant coach Josh Martin in February.