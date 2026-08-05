Shake Shack sets opening date for Highland Village location

A popular burger chain is ready to open its new southern Denton County location.

Shake Shack will open at The Shops at Highland Village at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, according to an announcement from The Shops.

However, The Shops will host opening festivities starting at 9:30 a.m., including live music and entertainment, exclusive Shake Shack Texas-themed tumbler cups for the first 100 guests and a donation of $1 per burger sold to the Lewisville Education Foundation.

The national burger chain was first reported to be coming to Highland Village in October 2025.

Shake Shack will move into the former Capital One branch on Waller Creek, serving up favorites like the Avocado Bacon Burger, the SmokeShack with smoked bacon and cherry peppers, a classic BLT and the signature ShackBurger.

The restaurant also carries desserts like the classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry shakes, among others, which are made from soft, premium ice cream, real cane sugar and cage-free eggs.

“From classic ShackBurgers and crinkle-cut fries to frozen custard and hand-spun shakes, your newest dining destination is almost here,” said The Shops in the announcement.

According to The Shops’ website, Shake Shack will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., except for Friday and Saturday, when the restaurant will stay open until midnight.