Trendy Indian restaurant chain plans to open in Northlake

A national Indian restaurant chain is expanding into southern Denton County, and it chose Northlake for its new location.

Hashtag India submitted plans with the state to build a new restaurant at the corner of FM 407 and Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake.

The Indian restaurant has one location in many states across the United States, including California, Nevada, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

However, the chain has seven locations in Texas. The Northlake restaurant will be Hashtag India’s eighth in the Lone Star State.

Nearby locations include Irving, Aubrey and McKinney.

According to the restaurant’s website, Hashtag India serves up Mandis, Biryanis and Indo-Chinese cuisine.

It also has a variety of breakfast and dessert options. The website describes it as street food favorites and royal curries.

“At Hashtag India, we believe food is not just about taste, it’s about emotion, connection, and community,” reads the brand’s website. “Our journey started with a simple idea: to celebrate the vibrant diversity of Indian cuisine with a modern twist.”

The state filing indicates Hashtag India plans to start work on the new 3,000-square-foot restaurant in December with work expected to be completed by December 2027.