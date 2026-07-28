Double Oak alcohol sales petition heads to signature verification

A petition that could allow the sale of alcohol in Double Oak is one step closer to the November ballot after organizers submitted more than the required number of signatures for verification.

Concerned Citizens for Double Oak Growth, working with Texas Petition Strategies, delivered 688 signatures to the Double Oak Town Secretary on July 17. Organizers needed at least 616 valid signatures from registered Double Oak voters — based on turnout in the town’s most recent gubernatorial election — to qualify the measure for the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Under state law, petition organizers had 60 days to gather the required signatures. The Town Secretary has 30 days to certify the petition, although the verification process has been outsourced to the Denton County Elections Administration.

Election officials have until Aug. 17 to determine whether enough valid signatures were submitted. If the petition is certified, the Town Council is expected to consider a resolution at its Aug. 17 meeting calling an election on whether businesses and restaurants should be allowed to sell alcohol within town limits.

Former Double Oak Mayor Bernie Carrico, chairman of Concerned Citizens for Double Oak Growth, said the proposal would help diversify the town’s revenue by increasing sales tax collections and reducing its reliance on property taxes.

Carrico, who has lived in Double Oak since its incorporation in 1974, has helped lead the petition effort and worked with town officials, developers and residents to advance the proposal.

Supporters say the timing coincides with a proposed commercial development at FM 407 and Simmons Road that is expected to include a grocery store and several restaurants, some of which would likely seek permits to sell alcohol if voters approve the measure.