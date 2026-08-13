Flower Mound tackles house fire amid increase in blazes

Flower Mound firefighters have been busy in early August, responding to grass and structure fires, including a house fire Thursday.

Crews responded to a home on fire on Valley View Lane around 1 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the two-story home.

The blaze was severe enough to call in reinforcements, and firefighters from Lewisville, Grapevine and Roanoke answered.

Following an interior attack, the crews were able to isolate and extinguish the fire.

According to officials, the home’s occupants were not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

It isn’t the first major fire Flower Mound FD has recently responded to.

Crews responded to a fire at a commercial building in the 500 block of Gerault Road Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found cardboard burning in the back of an 18-wheeler near one of the loading docks.

Firefighters were able to put out that blaze before it spread to the warehouse.

According to Flower Mound FD spokesperson Brandon Barth, the department has seen an uptick in fires with hot and dry summer conditions.

The dry heat has also been hard on crews, since they wear heavy tactical gear.