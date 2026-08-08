Costco files documents for possible store in Flower Mound

A Costco wholesale store could be coming to Flower Mound, with the retailer taking its first public step in the town’s development process.

Costco has submitted a parking study for a proposed store within Cottonwood, an 86-acre mixed-use development stretching from Dixon Road to FM 407, just east of FM 2499.

According to town documents, the popular grocer is requesting approval for 898 parking spaces, exceeding the maximum allowed under Flower Mound’s zoning ordinance. The request is scheduled to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday.

Plans also call for a fuel center at the proposed location. It is expected to occupy the space located along Dixon Lane.

The request would put the store at 5.14 parking spaces per 1,000 square feet of building area, which exceeds the town’s ordinances of 4.00 per 1,000 square feet.

In the documents, Costco offered parking data from its stores in Southlake, Plano, Lewisville and the Alliance development in North Fort Worth to argue its need for more parking.

“While the proposed vehicle parking supply exceeds the maximum allowance, the information presented in this memorandum demonstrates the need to deviate from those guidelines to provide adequate parking to meet the projected needs of the business, while maintaining safety and efficiency both on and off site,” reads town documents.

Costco’s development team claims the increased paring will help the store maintain successful business operations, safe and efficient on-site operations, provide a high level of customer service for members and be a good neighbor to nearby businesses and roads.

The Cottonwood development land is currently zoned Agriculture, so it will have to go through P&Z and Town Council before anything is approved to be developed.

Town documents indicate the proposed site will feature three detention ponds, 24 total buildings with industrial, retail and restaurant uses, as well as infrastructure improvements.

A new thoroughfare will be added, Whyburn Drive, to connect Dixon Lane to FM 407. Additional entrances and traffic lights are also expected to be added.

The Cottonwood plan will go before P&Z Monday as a work session, so no action will be taken.