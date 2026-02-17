Costco tied to proposed Cottonwood retail development in Flower Mound

A proposed retail development in Flower Mound may include a Costco Wholesale store, according to the town’s online development tracker.

The Cottonwood Retail Development listing on the town’s development website recently added “(COSTCO)” to the end of its project description, suggesting the national warehouse retailer could anchor the project, though no formal announcement has been made.

The planned development covers about 86.6 acres east of FM 2499, stretching from Dixon Lane to FM 407 and adjacent to the Marcus High School athletic complex.

Town planning documents indicate a proposed master plan amendment would change the site’s zoning to retail use. Updated development materials also show a proposed extension of Whyburn Drive north from Dixon Lane to FM 407 to support access to the site, formerly the home of Cottonwood Arena.

Site plans list the largest proposed building at approximately 166,148 square feet — a size comparable to other regional Costco locations. The retailer’s far north Fort Worth store is about 150,000 square feet, while the Prosper location measures roughly 160,000 square feet.

The project has not yet been scheduled for review by Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

According to town documents, engineering firm McAdams is handling the engineering work for the proposed development.

If constructed, the warehouse store would add a closer option for area residents, who currently must travel to Costco locations in Southlake and Lewisville.