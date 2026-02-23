Argyle development may land major warehouse store

A membership-based warehouse retailer could be part of Argyle’s planned Heath Tract development as town officials continue working with the developer on what leaders describe as a high-quality commercial project designed to benefit residents and the town.

Town Manager Mike Sims said the development, led by Frisco-based Rise Commercial Investments, is being negotiated to balance economic growth with community priorities such as green space preservation, traffic management and compatible land use.

The project is expected to seek planned development zoning, which would allow a wholesale club defined by the town as “membership-based warehouse retail sales.” Potential tenants could include Sam’s Club, Costco or BJ’s Wholesale Club, though no retailer has been officially confirmed.

“If you can name a grocer, we have talked to them,” Sims said. “On the other hand, we don’t have anything that is ready for announcement today.”

Sims also said the town has been courting an exclusive full-service hotel, which would also draw in more restaurants along with retail shops and stores. Medical use could also be an option.

Sims said the developer has worked with the town to incorporate trails, maintain open space and construct new roadway connections designed to direct traffic toward Interstate 35W rather than neighborhood streets.

“Different development proposals have come in over the years that would have been detrimental to the town, but in this case, the developer has been very cooperative in negotiations for how this can be a high-quality development,” Sims said. “They’re not just building the buildings — they’re also building the roads to accommodate that new traffic.”

Town officials believe the development could generate significant sales tax revenue, helping reduce reliance on property taxes.

“We feel pretty good about this being a big win,” Sims said. “We need the sales tax long term, and reducing our reliance on property taxes is an important part of who we are as a town.”

Plans also include setbacks along FM 407 and areas near new schools east of the site, as well as lower-density development along the northern edge near Sam Davis Road. Proposed roundabouts at Sam Davis Road and Gateway Drive are intended to discourage cut-through traffic.

The Heath Tract sits in an area seeing increased development activity. Argyle Town Council recently approved a site plan for Valley Creek Church to build a new campus across FM 407, and Denton County has approved construction work aimed at improving traffic flow at the FM 407 and I-35W interchange. Argyle will also have a Tom Thumb opening on March 6 in Harvest Town Center.

“We’ve got a lot of good things going on, but it takes a lot of talking and coordinating,” Sims said. “Part of smart development is getting the details right.”