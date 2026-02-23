Lewisville approves transfer of old fire station for Boys & Girls Club facility

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County may soon have a building to house a location in Lewisville after the city’s council approved plans to transfer ownership of a former fire station.

It will give the organization and permanent home in Denton County, which will give BGCGTC the chance to better serve the area.

Since it is a transfer of ownership, it will be considered a donation to the organization.

“We recognize the tremendous need in Denton County and have been serving youth through mobile and school-based services for two years,” said Daphne Barlow Stigliano, BGCGTC CEO and president. “This generous donation will allow us to put down long-term roots and deepen our impact so that we can create meaningful change for the young people in that community.”

The former fire station, located at 195 W. Corporate Drive, will offer BGCGTC an 8,000-square-foot building, a fenced area, green space for a playground and sufficient space to accommodate a 5,000-square-foot building expansion.

Areas at the facility could accommodate a gym, which could be used for various athletic and recreational activities. The BGCGTC proposes to use this site for after-school and youth programs for children and young adults ages 6-18.

According to a press release from the city, once operations are up and running, it is estimated the new facility could allow BGCGTC to serve more than 6,000 youth per year.

“Denton County is the largest county in the nation without a permanent Boys & Girls Clubs presence,” said Lewisville in a press release. “Establishing a permanent branch will allow BGCGTC to offer low-cost after-school and summer programming, workforce development, life-skill building and other critical resources for kids and teens in Denton County.”

According to 2023 U.S. Census Data, 5.9 percent of Denton County youth were living at or below the federal poverty level. Feeding America’s “Map the Meal Gap” report estimates that 15.7 percent experienced food insecurity.

BGCGTC has already invested more than $705,000 in Denton County operations since 2021. The former fire station, which is located within several miles of Lewisville High School, less than a mile from three elementary schools and one middle school and within a mile of several large single and multi-family developments, will give a lot of kids a place to go.

“We have seen the impact that Boys & Girls Clubs can have on our youth and know we need to do everything we can to continue supporting this important resource in our community,” said Claire Powell, Lewisville’s city manager. “By donating this building, the city can help bring needed childcare and other critical services to local families.”

Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, a Lewisville resident, has worked hard to ensure the Boys & Girls Club is supported in Denton County.

The county committed $3 million from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to further support the organization.

In 2022, Mitchell expressed her desire for a club to return to Denton County. In July 2025, plans were announced for the club’s permanent home in Lewisville and now, the plan is one step closer with a building secured.

“Creating a full-service club for boys and girls in Denton County will serve an important need, particularly at the location on Corporate Drive,” said Mitchell. “It is important to me and to my colleagues on the Denton County Commissioners Court to invest in our young people to help them become tomorrow’s leaders.”

BGCGTC plans to begin renovations in March and open the doors to its new Lewisville facility in August.