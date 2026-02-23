Proposed retail development in Double Oak continues review process, public meetings scheduled

A proposed commercial development at the southwest corner of FM 407 and Simmons Road is continuing through the planning process, with the developer last week presenting updated plans that could bring a grocery store, restaurants, retail shops and service businesses to southern Denton County.

According to revised development materials submitted to the town, the proposal includes an unnamed grocery store anchor of about 60,000 square feet, additional retail and restaurant space, commercial flex buildings for offices or services, and a gas station. The roughly 23-acre project would require rezoning approval before construction could begin.

The project has been under discussion for several months. Earlier reporting by The Cross Timbers Gazette noted the development could represent the largest commercial addition in Double Oak and potentially one of the last major commercial tracts available within town limits.

The developer, Dallas-based Direct Retail Partners, said the goal is to provide nearby shopping and dining options while keeping traffic impacts manageable and maintaining compatibility with surrounding neighborhoods. Updated plans reflect revisions made in response to community feedback as plans have evolved. Proposed changes include relocating the planned fuel center within the development, reducing the overall size of the project, additional landscaping, and incorporating pedestrian-friendly features such as walking paths, green space and a small dog park.

Traffic studies submitted with the proposal estimate the development could generate an additional 9,000 to 9,400 vehicle trips daily, with most traffic expected along FM 407. Proposed improvements include right-turn lanes along FM 407, refining site access points along Simmons Road, and revised internal traffic circulation intended to improve safety and traffic flow.

Town officials have previously noted potential financial benefits, including added sales tax revenue and expanded local amenities, while residents have emphasized the importance of maintaining Double Oak’s small-town character and quality of life.

“The development would dramatically increase auto and truck traffic on town roads causing dangerous conditions for children, bikers and pedestrians,” said resident Dick Ulrich in an email to the Gazette.

“Shopping center commercial development also runs contrary to the highly-valued small town feel which has long distinguished Double Oak from its neighbors. With numerous shopping centers within 1-2 miles, residents say the developer’s statement that ‘Double Oak is shopping center underserved’ is an insult to their intelligence,” said Ulrich.

No construction timeline has been announced, and the project remains subject to zoning approvals, additional planning review and Town Council consideration.

Public meetings will continue as the proposal moves forward.

The town has scheduled two joint workshops for members of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Town Council. Officials said the workshops are intended to provide a broader understanding of the overall scope of the development project.

The first workshop, focused on a financial overview, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. A second workshop, centered on the project overview, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

Both meetings are open to the public and will take place at Town Hall and be broadcast live on the town’s YouTube channel.