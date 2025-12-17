Double Oak development plans for grocery store, retail and restaurants

Double Oak announced at the beginning of December that it will begin working with Dallas-based Direct Retail Partners to develop the town’s final commercially-zoned plat of land. As of now, the firm has started negotiations with possible tenants.

According to Chris Hipps, the vice president of development and leasing services for Direct Retail Parters, the firm charged with developing the site, said it will be a shopping center built around a national grocer.

In addition to a grocery store, the center will have full-service, sit down restaurants and “quick-service” restaurants, which means ordering at a counter and sitting down to eat.

The site, located at the corner of FM 407 and Simmons Road, is expected to provide a lot of tax revenue for the town.

“This is a very important development for Double Oak,” said Mayor Patrick Johnson when the project was announced. “It’s designated for business, so it will have a great positive financial impact on future budgets and will keep our property taxes as low as possible.”

The site will also feature neighborhood service retailers, health and wellness retailers and can provide office space.

Double Oak said this site will likely be the final opportunity for business development in the town.

“It is probably the last opportunity for the community to have a commercial project in Double Oak and, from a scale perspective, it is also the first,” said Hipps. “They have some other commercial tax base in town, but this is the first of this scale and we’re excited to be working with them on it.”

Hipps acknowledged the nearby grocery stores in the area, but said there are still some customers underserved in the area that would benefit from a grocer in that space.

While the project is centered on businesses, Hipps said the firm is also focused on creating a space that fits Double Oak’s aesthetic standard.

That means including green spaces and open corridors that help the development fit the rural, small-town feel.

“Our goal on each development is to create a community center,” said Hipps. “The best way to do that is effective and efficient planning and creating architecture and pedestrian areas that encourage that community center.”

Hipps added that the firm is hyper attentive to detail, which has helped them build a history of work in Flower Mound, including Highlands Ranch, the Highlands of Flower Mound, Robertson’s Creek and Cross Timbers Village.

“We don’t build typical, we spend an enormous amount of time focusing on the details,” he said. “Whether it’s architecture, how pedestrians get from the parking lot to a store or where the patios or a park are located, it’s all carefully planned.”

The developers are in the process of talking and negotiating with possible tenants, but none have been confirmed, yet.

Hipps didn’t provide a timeline for when businesses would start opening, but Mayor Johnson was clear that the process is still in the planning phase and the public still has the opportunity to give input on the project.

The project still has to go through the process of Planning & Zoning and Town Council approval.