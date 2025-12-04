Informational session planned for Double Oak business development on FM 407

The Town of Double Oak is getting ready to plan what will most likely be its final business development and the public has the opportunity to learn about initial plans at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13.

According to a public notice from the town, the tract at the corner of FM 407 and Simmons Road was formally designated years ago as the town’s final opportunity for business development.

“This is a very important development for Double Oak,” said Mayor Patrick Johnson. “It’s designated for business development, so it will have a great positive financial impact on future budgets and will keep our property taxes as low as possible.”

The public Town Hall meeting on Dec. 13 will be held at the John B. Wright Park Pavilion and will share “high-level, conceptual information” about the development.

Double Oak said the future property and sales tax revenue that will be generated from the development will be important to the town’s financial stability in the future.

The one-hour meeting will provide an overview of what the development could look like and what financial impacts it could have.

However, the plans discussed will not be set in stone and there will be a series of public meetings throughout the planning process for community input.

“Residents are encouraged to attend, bring their lawn chairs and bundle up for our chilly December North Texas weather,” said the town in the notice.