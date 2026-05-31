Argyle Police Blotter

On March 12, a Tesla motorist called police all charged up when they found themselves stuck in the parking lot of a local elementary school after the entry gate closed without their knowledge. They eventually figured out how to exit without police assistance— proving even smart cars can have dumb luck.

On March 13, a young resident learned a costly lesson after clicking a link on TikTok that led to a $150 charge for an adult site subscription. Officers advised the family to check accounts and avoid sketchy links.

On March 14, a couple house hunting in Argyle got an unplanned visit from police after neighbors reported them as suspicious. They might want to take that neighborhood off their list.

On March 20, a resident decided to test his climbing skills on a historic windmill but the 100-year-old structure just couldn’t weather the attempt and broke.

On March 24, a resident complained about noise from the Argyle ISD stadium, saying it was too loud to enjoy her backyard. Apparently, Argyle spirit is in a league of its own.