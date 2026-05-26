Construction to start on White Castle in southern Denton County

Texas’ first White Castle restaurant is one step closer to opening in southern Denton County.

According to a report from the Dallas Business Journal, the 105-year-old burger chain will break ground on The Colony location at Grandscape on Tuesday, June 2.

The new restaurant was announced in August 2025 and will be located at the corner of Destination Drive and Grandscape Blvd.

With construction starting in June, White Castle’s Granscape location is expected to open later in 2026.

The new restaurant is expected to create up to 100 new jobs.

White Castle is known for its small burger sliders with square meat patties and steamed onions. The smaller sliders are often ordered in bunches.

In addition to The Original Slider, White Castle menu highlights include the new Crispy Chicken Slider, Panko Breaded Fish Slider, breakfast Sliders available 24/7 featuring fresh-cracked eggs and a variety of sides.

The national chain started in the Midwest and has just recently expanded into Texas. Another popular Midwest chain in Portillo’s also expanded into southern Denton County.

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate cake, which the chain is now serving at Tanger Outlets.