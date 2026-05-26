Wabi House now open in Flower Mound

A Japanese cuisine, sushi and ramen restaurant is now open in Flower Mound.

Wabi House officially opened the doors to its Flower Mound location, according to the Town of Flower Mound.

The restaurant serves a variety of Japanese cuisine, including ramen and sushi.

According to its website, Wabi House serves Negima, Hatsu, chicken wings and salmon, along with a variety of traditional Japanese sides like Rayu, Bok Choy, bamboo and noodles.

Wabi House announced earlier in May that it will be offering sushi pockets, which allow guests to try out their favorite sushi options with a bit of a twist.

The restaurant also serves cocktails, liquors, sake, wine and beer.

Wabi House also has locations in Keller, Frisco, Fort Worth and Dallas.

The new Japanese cuisine spot took the location of the former Parlor Doughnuts along FM 2499, which fled for Dallas in January.

California-based Twisted Goat Coffee should also be opening its Flower Mound location soon.