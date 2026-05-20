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Flower Mound, Lewisville land on list of best places to live in U.S.

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Flower Mound Water Tower on Bruton Orand.

A pair of southern Denton County municipalities are among the 250 best places to live in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Flower Mound made the podium, being named the No. 3 best place to live in the U.S.

The report highlighted the town’s impressive placement on the job market index, low unemployment rate of 3% and the high median household income of $167,151, which is about double the national average.

U.S. News & World Report also mentioned the housing costs in Flower Mound. According to the report, Flower Mound’s median home value is $553,334, which is more than $200,000 higher than the national average, but still lands below similarly-sized metro areas.

The report said these statistics indicated Flower Mound residents find a higher value of living when compared to other areas.

Lewisville also made the list at the No. 109 spot.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Lewisville was praised for its population of just more than 139,000 people, its median age of 34.2 and its median household income of $92,752.

The report also highlighted Lewisville’s average commute time of 23 minutes and unemployment rate of 3.54%, which is about 1% lower than the national average.

According to the report, the median home value in Lewisville is $397,167, about $40,000 more than the national average, and the median rent is about $1,512 per month.

Just down the road, Frisco made the list as the No. 9 best place to live in the U.S., and Little Elm made the cut at No. 100.

For more details and the full list of rankings, visit the U.S. News & World Report website.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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