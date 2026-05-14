Cameras help Lewisville PD seize meth in stolen car, find man that broke into car in Highland Village

A Flower Mound man was arrested after Lewisville PD pulled over a vehicle suspected of being stolen, searched it and found nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine.

The vehicle was also found to have property belonging to a Highland Village resident that was allegedly stolen from their car while it was parked at Handel’s Ice Cream.

Lewisville PD got a notification from a Flock camera on Sunday that alerted them to a possible stolen vehicle in the area.

Shortly after, officers located the car and pulled it over.

According to officials, the two occupants of the vehicle, including 50-year-old Andrew Robinson of Flower Mound, complied with the commands of officers and were taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located and seized nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine, as well as property belonging to a Highland Village resident.

“The recovery of these narcotics is another example of LPD’s ongoing commitment to keeping dangerous drugs out of our community and holding offenders accountable,” said Lewisville PD in a press release.

According to the Highland Village Police Department, a resident reported their vehicle had its window smashed at Handel’s Ice Cream earlier that day.

Lewisville PD notified Highland Village PD their officers had found the property that was allegedly stolen from the vehicle at Handel’s.

Robinson was booked into the Denton County Jail on Wednesday on charges from Lewisville PD of possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying info items and tampering or fabricating evidence.

According to jail records, Robinson was also hit with charges from Highland Village PD for breaking into the vehicle at Handel’s.

“This incident highlights the effectiveness of proactive policing, strong teamwork, and the use of technology to assist officers in real time,” said Lewisville PD. “From the initial Flock camera alert to the coordinated response by patrol officers, every step of this incident demonstrated professionalism, communication and dedication to public safety.”

Tarrant County also charged Robinson for theft of property and burglary of at least one vehicle.

Court records indicate Robinson was booked into the Denton County Jail earlier this year in April after being arrested by the Roanoke Police Department for breaking into a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating evidence and theft.

Lewisville PD recently launched its drone program, which aims to help the department investigate cases more efficiently with drones that can arrive on the scene of situations before patrol units.