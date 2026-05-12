Lewisville PD officially launches new drone program

The Lewisville Police Department literally launched its new program into action, introducing drones as its newest crime-fighting technology.

According to the department, the drones will help officers respond quickly to calls, easily locate suspects and better assess situations through different visuals.

“In high stress situations, the ability to receive critical information in real time is crucial,” said Lewisville PD in a demonstration video. “Drone technology acts as a force multiplier for our officers, providing them with critical information when lives are at stake.”

While the department officially launched the Drone First Responder Program on Friday, it has been steadily preparing the program since 2020, when it started with two drones and five pilots.

Now, the department has 19 drones and 15 trained operators to support officers across the city.

“This didn’t happen overnight,” said Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins. “Over the last several years, we’ve continued to build this program responsibly, expand training, evaluate technology and learn how drones can support public safety operations here in Lewisville.”

According to Lewisville PD, the drones have already been used to successfully assist in missing person searches and felony apprehensions.

The drones used are Skydio Drones, which are deployed from docking stations positioned throughout the city, which are continuously monitored and designed to keep the aircraft charged, protected and mission-ready at all times.

When needed, the drones self-launch and will automatically return to the docking station to recharge.

The drones are equipped with safety systems, obstacle-avoidance technology, zoom cameras and thermal-imaging capabilities to help operators see around the clock.

Because the aircraft are operated under Federal Aviation Administration guidelines, there are multiple layers of operational oversight, as well as weather monitoring to ensure drones can only be flown when safe.

Rollins said the department’s drone program is focused on safety, efficiency and transparency.

For safety, he said the aerial perspective will help officers in a variety of situations, including burglary alarms, major accidents, structure fires, fleeing suspects and other types of searches.

“We anticipate using these drones on a variety of calls where additional situational awareness can improve safety and decision-making,” said Rollins. “That aerial perspective can help officers make better decisions, identify risks and respond more effectively during rapidly evolving situations.”

The efficiency of the drones is important, as well.

Rollins said the drones are often able to arrive before patrol units, and can sometimes resolve low-priority calls to keep officers available for emergencies.

In order for Lewisville PD to operate drones out of sight, the department obtained FAA authorization for Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations.

“That capability makes a true Drone First Responder program possible by allowing operators to respond remotely and rapidly to incidents across the city without physically transporting a drone or a pilot to every scene,” said Rollins.

Rollins also understands the public’s concern about privacy and accountability when law enforcement use new technology, but he reassured the community the department will essentially be an open book when it comes to the program.

“We are launching a public-facing transparency portal and publishing our policies online so residents can see how these drones are used and the safeguards in place,” he said.

Rollins also believes this is just the start of the department’s drone abilities. The first year will focus on data collection, evaluation and learning, which will help the department understand the impact it has on patrols and where it adds quality value.

“We believe this technology has tremendous potential and we expect it will become an important tool for our department,” said Rollins. “We are committed to building this program thoughtfully, respectfully and based on real operational experience. At the end of the day, this is another tool to help us serve the community and support [our] officers. I also want to thank our Mayor and City Council for their support of this initiative and willingness to invest in technology and infrastructure that we believe can improve both public safety and service to our community.”