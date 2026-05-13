Northlake Notes – May 2026

As Northlake continues to grow, I know many residents are feeling the daily impacts of that growth. Road construction, changing traffic patterns, temporary closures, development activity and regional infrastructure projects can all create frustration. I hear those concerns, and I share the desire to see these projects completed safely and as quickly as possible.

At the same time, I think it is important to recognize the people working behind the scenes every day to serve our community through this season of growth. In April, the Town of Northlake hosted its first-ever Employee Appreciation Awards, bringing our team together to recognize outstanding employees and strengthen our shared commitment to excellent service.

Public service is not always easy. Many of our employees are on the front lines when residents have questions about roads, water, permits, police services, utilities, development, records, inspections, parks, events and town operations. They help solve problems, answer questions, and keep the day-to-day work of local government moving forward.

This year, we recognized several members of Team Northlake who exemplify our core values of Stewardship, Teamwork, Accountability and Respect. Among those honored were employees serving in public works, finance, police, the town secretary’s office and other key areas of town operations. Their work may not always make headlines, but it makes a real difference in the quality of service our residents receive.

That matters especially during a time when Northlake is experiencing major progress. New facilities, new businesses, road improvements and long-term infrastructure planning are all part of building a stronger future for our town. But progress often comes with short-term inconvenience. Whether it is roadwork near Mulkey and Gibbs, traffic impacts along FM 407, construction near I-35W, or questions about future development, residents deserve timely, accurate information.

One message I want to continue emphasizing is that not every road project in or near Northlake is fully controlled by the Town. Some projects involve TxDOT, Denton County, utility providers, private developers or regional partners. That can make timelines more complicated, but it also makes communication even more important. We will continue working to share updates as clearly as possible and help residents understand what is happening, who is responsible and what the long-term benefit will be.

I also want to remind everyone that road closures and construction barriers are there for a reason. They protect drivers, construction crews, first responders, and nearby residents. Moving barriers or driving around them is dangerous and can create serious safety concerns. Even when a closure is inconvenient, it is important that we respect those barriers and allow crews to complete their work safely.

The story of Northlake right now is one of growth, service and patience. We are seeing exciting progress, but we are also navigating the challenges that come with it. Through all of that, our town staff continues to show up each day with a commitment to serving this community well.

I am grateful for the men and women who make up Team Northlake. Their dedication, professionalism, and care for our residents help make Northlake a place we are proud to call home.

As Mayor, I will continue listening to residents, sharing information, and working with our council, staff, boards and regional partners to keep Northlake moving forward. Thank you to our town employees for all you do, and thank you to our residents for your continued patience, involvement and support.