Runoff to decide GOP nominee for Denton County Precinct 4 commissioner

Valerie Roehrs of Bartonville and David Wylie of Argyle will face off this month in the runoff election to determine the GOP nominee for Denton County Precinct 4 commissioner after neither candidate secured a majority in the March 3 Republican primary.

Wylie led the four-candidate field with 9,181 votes, or 36.9%, while Roehrs finished second with 5,772 votes, or 23.2%, narrowly edging Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, who received 5,557 votes (22.3%). Two-term incumbent Dianne Edmondson placed fourth with 17.6% of the vote.

The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat Stephanie Draper, who ran unopposed for her party’s nomination.

Early voting for the May 26 runoff is May 18–22. The deadline to register to vote was April 27.

Registered voters who did not participate in another party’s primary in March are eligible to vote in the runoff.

More information is available at Denton County’s elections website, votedenton.gov.

Each candidate submitted their final pitch to voters below.

Valerie Roehrs

As a lifelong conservative, Christian, rancher, veteran wife and mother, I’m running for County Commissioner, Precinct 4, to bring common-sense leadership, fiscal responsibility and accountability to county government. You deserve a Commissioner who will protect taxpayers, support law enforcement, defend our freedoms, preserve American values and prioritize infrastructure and public safety without wasteful spending. I’m not part of the political establishment—I’m running to serve the people of Precinct 4, not insiders.

Government works best when it is transparent, efficient and focused on core responsibilities, not politics as usual. Our community needs roads that keep up with growth, smart planning that protects our quality of life and leaders who listen to citizens, not special interests. This position is about managing taxpayer money wisely and making sound decisions. I bring 37 years of corporate and small business experience, along with an MBA and BBA in Economics, and I will serve full-time with no competing interests.

I will fight to keep taxes low, demand responsible budgeting and ensure every dollar is spent wisely. I will always stand for the rule of law and protect our community from outside influences that conflict with our Constitution and way of life. In this runoff, Republican voters have a clear choice: more of the same, or proven conservative leadership with courage to ask tough questions and do what is right. I would be honored to earn your vote and work every day to keep Denton County strong.

David Wylie

The chaos that plagues big cities – crime, voter fraud, Islamization and illegal immigration – are things we in Denton County want to keep out. My fights over recent years in the Republican Party of Texas and as an activist have been on these issues.

When the leftist aim to take over our country, they do not win governorships, or House or Senate seats… they run for the local offices that control 1) Law Enforcement, 2) Elections and 3) Courts and District Attorney. This is how they expand their power. To prevent this is why I am running for County Commissioner for Southwest Denton County.

The chaos caused by underbuilt roads and the time you lose in traffic is another reason I am running. This office is important to supporting the quality of life we love as Texans.

The work I have done as a Republican Activist attests to what we together hold dear without compromise and that for which we will fight. President Trump is a great example of how to fight without compromise. My work with fighters like Mitch Little and Andy Hopper in the Legislature has been to secure our family values. This same team, along with Richard Hayes and Ben Bumgarner, will fight to advance the issues that enhance the quality of our lives.

The runoff draws near. Thank you for your vote in the Republican Primary at the first of March. I humbly ask for you to return to the polls with your vote on May 26.