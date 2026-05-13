Grapevine’s Main Street Fest to celebrate mayor with new statue, recreation of historic high-wire act and live music

In May 1914, someone dared to walk a tightrope across Grapevine’s Main Street. Almost exactly 112 years later, a high-wire group will recreate the feat at 2026 Main Street Fest.

On May 9, 1914, Will “Bill the Movie Man” Taylor staged a high-wire walk across Main Street.

The historic spectacle was published in the Grapevine Sun newspaper with a grainy photo that gave readers a glimpse into the feat.

Reports indicated Taylor had done the stunt as a way to market his business, Taylor’s Theatre.

As a tribute, Antigravity Art will do the same at Grapevine’s 42nd Annual Main Street Fest, a three-day celebration spanning from May 15, 16 and 17.

Antigravity Art will perform on Saturday, May 16 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The group will also perform on Sunday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

It’s one of a few marquee events that will happen at Main Street Fest, which will also honor Grapevine’s Mayor William D. Tate, who has served for 50 years.

A statue honoring Tate will be unveiled during a Public Art Dedication ceremony on Saturday.

According to Grapevine, the 50-year stretch makes him the longest-serving mayor in Texas and in U.S. history for a city of this size.

“During five decades of steady leadership, he has guided Grapevine through many transformational milestones,” said the City in a press release. “Shaping the once-farming community into an internationally-recognized corporate and leisure destination with national and international headquarters, resorts and hotels, attractions, shopping, dining and wineries that welcome more than 12 million visitors each year.”

In addition to the high-wire performances and the statue, live music will occupy three different stages throughout the weekend, including headliners LimeLight on Friday, May 15 and country star Jack Ingram on Saturday, May 16.

Ingram is a native Texan and an Academy of Country Music award winner known for his raw songwriting, high-energy performances and chart-topping hits.

He has been performing on stages for two decades and has more than 45 million streams on Spotify, according to a press release from Main Street Fest coordinators.

Disco Queen will open up Friday’s music lineup on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Main Stage at 7 p.m. LimeLight, an eleven-piece party band with the experience and talent of The Emerald City Band, will headline Friday’s performance at 9:30 p.m.

Brian Shuck & the Local Legends will start the music lineup on the Main Stage on Saturday, May 16 at 3:30 p.m. King George will take the stage next at 8:30 p.m., opening for Ingram, who will perform at 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, May 17, the Golden Jubilee Community Picnic will take up the stage from noon to 1:30 p.m. It will feature mariachi, bagpipe and other performances from Grapevine’s Sister Cities and the Grapevine Cornet Band.

The community picnic celebrates Mayor William D. Tate’s 50 years in office and will also feature Cameron McCarthy, a didgeridoo performer who has played at the Australian Embassy and Australia’s National Gallery of Art.

Following the picnic, DJ Country will perform from 2-3 p.m. before David K’s Rockabilly Road Show takes the stage from 4-5:30 p.m.

Guests will also be able to enjoy some craft brews with a tasting card system, which gives access to specialty drinks brewed across the nation like Elysian Space Dust, Limestone Cowboy, Key Lime Pie, Imperial Texan and more.

The festival will have new food options, such as Filipino BBQ, cajun dishes and lots of funnel cake.

According to Grapevine, adult tickets will be $10, tickets for seniors and children are $5. Weekend passes can be purchased for $20.

Guests can get in for free on Friday before 5 p.m. and Sunday before 1:30 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the City of Grapevine’s website.