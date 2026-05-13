Denton ISD approves another round of raises for teachers and staff

Denton ISD teachers and staff will get a bump in pay for the 2026-2027 school year.

The district’s Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday it approved a new compensation plan that includes a 4% pay increase for teachers and a 2% from the midpoint increase for staff.

District officials said the plan aims to support Denton ISD’s efforts to recruit and retain educators and support personnel serving more than 33,200 students across the district.

“Our teachers and staff are the heart of Denton ISD, and the progress our students make every day is a direct reflection of their dedication and expertise,” said Denton ISD Superintendent Susannah O’Bara. “This compensation plan is another meaningful step in our long-term strategy to ensure that Denton ISD is a place where the best educators want to come, want to stay, and want to build their careers.”

Under the approved plan, first-year teachers will now start at a salary of $63,500.

The compensation package also includes stipends for employees serving in high-need and advanced-credential positions, including $2,000 for Special Education teaching assignments in critical areas, $4,000 for bilingual teaching assignments, $1,750 for employees with master’s degrees and $3,500 for those with doctorates.

According to the district, its Board of Trustees aims to continually increase the district’s investment into its teachers through proper compensation.

Before the 2025-26 school year, trustees approved a 3% midpoint increase for teachers and staff. In February, following the passage of Proposition A, the Board approved an additional 1% compensation increase for all employees.

Combined with the 2026-27 plan, district officials said teachers will have received an 8% increase over two years, while staff will have received a 6% increase during the same period.

Board President Barbara Burns said the district remains committed to supporting employees through competitive compensation.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank our teachers and staff for the extraordinary work they do for our students and families,” she said. “Competitive, sustained compensation is one of the most important ways we can show our appreciation and demonstrate that we value the people who serve our children every day.”

In addition to compensation increases, Denton ISD highlighted several employee support programs available to staff and their families, including employee wellness centers, professional growth and leadership opportunities, employee childcare, the district’s Teacher Residency Program and mentorship opportunities for new teachers.

The district said the compensation plan was developed through a review of market data, employee feedback and ongoing discussions with district leadership.

More information about employment opportunities with Denton ISD is available through the district’s Human Resources page.

Another district serving students in southern Denton County recently approved raises for teachers and staff.

On Monday, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees approved more than $7 million in raises for staff across the board, in addition to $2 million in benefits increases.