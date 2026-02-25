Denton ISD announces raises for teachers and staff

All employees working for Denton ISD will receive an increase in compensation, according to a Tuesday press release from the district.

Teachers will receive a $750 increase, which amounts to just more than a 1% adjustment, according to Denton ISD.

Staff members will receive a 1% increase on the midpoint of their current pay grade.

The raises, which are permanent, will go into effect starting in March, with any future raises being an addition to this new amount.

Pay increases were a top priority for the district’s teachers and staff and, after review by the Board of Trustees and the passage of Prop A in November 2025, will soon be put into effect.

“The passage of Prop A allows us to invest in our people and the impact they have on students every day,” said Dr. Susannah Holbert O’Bara, Denton ISD’s superintendent. “This is the beginning of a larger compensation strategy, and our teachers and staff will continue to be at the center of that work.”

According to the press release, the district will continue to explore compensation increase recommendations for the Board to consider that would address teacher and staff pay for the 2026-2027 school year.

“As we continue our budget work this spring, we are committed to building a long-term compensation plan that reflects the value our employees bring to Denton ISD students and families,” said Dr. Jeremy Thompson, Denton ISD’s deputy superintendent.