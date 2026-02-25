TxDOT accepting public input for plan to improve bike routes around Denton County

A new project from the Texas Department of Transportation hopes to add and improve cycling areas across seven counties, including Denton. The public input period started following a virtual public meeting on Tuesday.

TxDOT has been working on comprehensive bike plans in different districts of the state and has moved into the early workings of one for the Dallas District, which includes Denton County.

“Developing a regional framework is vital as the state works to provide safe, thoughtfully designed, well-maintained facilities for bicyclists within each district and between districts, providing connectivity across the State,” said the department in a release.

Residents within the Dallas District can use the TxDOT study area map to mark where bikers typically start a ride, end a ride and where there are safety concerns or areas for improvement along routes.

A survey is also attached that gives residents the opportunity to rank how comfortable they are biking through their county and offer some written comments.

“Your input is a vital part of this process, your participation is important,” said TxDOT during the virtual public meeting. “Please talk to you colleagues, friends and neighbors about the plan and refer them to the project webpage.”

The project aims to increase the options for residents to commute throughout the state’s transportation system while also enhancing the safety for bikers and pedestrians.

In December 2025, two triathletes were killed while cycling through Denton County.

To learn more about TxDOT’s bike plans and to respond to the survey, visit the department’s website.

Comments can also be emailed to [email protected].