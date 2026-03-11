Highland Village house catches fire amid severe storm outbreak

Local fire departments worked until early Wednesday morning to put out a house fire in Highland Village as severe storms rolled through the area.

The Highland Village Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Overlook Circle just before 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

When crews arrived, they saw flames showing through the roof.

As Highland Village’s firefighters started battling the flames, the fire increased in severity and other local departments sent reinforcements.

Crews from Flower Mound, Lake Cities and Lewisville arrived to provide mutual aid.

The crews extinguished the fire into early Wednesday morning, finally getting it under control around 1:45 a.m.

“Firefighting is a team effort that extends far beyond city lines,” said Lewisville FD in a statement. “It is always an honor and a privilege to be called for mutual aid and to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our neighboring departments during their time of need.”

According to officials, two occupants were transported to a local hospital and have since been released.

The home was badly damaged from the fire and immense amount of rain. A combination of both caused the garage to collapse.

While the Highland Village Fire Marshall is investigating the case, a press release from the city stated the homeowners reported hearing a loud lightning strike right before the blaze.