Flower Mound denies proposed school zone along FM 1171, removes others around town

Drivers around Flower Mound will see some speed limit changes to school zones around town, but one of them won’t be along FM 1171.

Flower Mound Town Council voted 3-2 Monday to deny a proposed amendment to the town’s speed limit ordinance that would have slowed FM 1171 traffic down to 35 miles per hour for about half of a mile.

According to the town, the request came from parents at Founders Classical Academy who often park at RockPointe Church and walk their kids to and from the school.

The concerns of parents and school administration were with the dangers of walking along the 8-foot sidewalk along FM 1171 between the school and the church parking lot, which would be outside of TxDOT’s proposed school zone.

Council felt it would be more impactful to work with the school on a solution that improves pickup and drop off on campus rather than slow traffic down on a busy road with a school zone that doesn’t necessarily address the zone of concern.

“If this would increase safety and actually solve a problem, we could consider, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here,” said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Brian Taylor.

Town staff also noted that Trotter Park, which will bridge the Founders Classical Academy property with RockPoint Church’s property, will include a walking trail further away from FM 1171.

The park is expected to be completed in 15-18 months, which would schedule out to the fall of 2027. Once the trail is complete, it would give parents an option to walk their kids without being right next to FM 1171 traffic, if the town and the school haven’t come to a pickup/drop off solution before then.

Mayor Pro Team Adam Schiestel also suggested the town look into creating trails that include a large parkway, which means adding a strip of grass, trees or shrubbery between a sidewalk and roadway.

Council members Chris Drew and newly-elected Clare Harris voted against the denial, as they wanted a bit more information on the situation before denying it.

However, the rest of council felt the meat of the item, adding a school zone, wasn’t a reasonable request.

“It just doesn’t seem like this is going to benefit anyone,” said Mayor Cheryl Moore.

During the council’s consent agenda, it also approved the removal of four school zones due to school closures and boundary changes.

The zones removed include:

A 400-foot stretch along College Parkway before and after Morriss Road, which was enforced at 20 miles per hour during school hours or while the lights were flashing.

A stretch of Garden Ridge Road starting south of Newport Drive and continuing just north of Saddleback Lane, which was enforced at 20 miles per hour during school hours or while the lights were flashing.

A stretch of Morriss Road from Woodview Drive to Morriss Court, which was enforced at 20 miles per hour during school hours or while the lights were flashing.

When Lewisville ISD voted to close Garden Ridge Elementary School following the 2024-2025 school year, it also made boundary changes to nearby campuses.

According to the town, these changes were enough to remove the reduced speed school zones.

“With the closing of GRES, there was no longer a need for the school zone along Garden Ridge south of Forest Vista nor along Paisley Drive,” said town documents. “Furthermore, the boundaries for both Lamar Middle School and Downing Middle School changed. With that change… no crossing guard is at [the intersection of Morriss Road and College Parkway] because there is no longer a need for school aged children for middle school to cross this intersection.”