Former Marcus High School QB headed out of state after eligibility denial

Former Marcus High School quarterback Colton Nussmeier was ruled ineligible to play varsity football after transferring to Denton Ryan High School. Now, he’s headed out of state.

Nussmeier will play his senior year of high school football at Archbishop Rummel, a private school in Louisiana, according to a report from recruiting insiders On3/Rivals.

The four-star recruit and University of Georgia commit was recently ruled ineligible to play varsity football at Denton Ryan High School after transferring from Marcus High School in Flower Mound.

Nussmeier appealed the decision, but it was denied in July. He played three years with the Marauders.

The decision came down to Marcus’ football coach, who said he believed Nussmeier transferred to Ryan High for athletic purposes, which is not allowed under University Interscholastic League rules.

Nussmeier’s family revealed it singed a lease on a house within Ryan’s zoning in April and was in the process of selling its home in Flower Mound as the eligibility investigation was ongoing.

They also claimed the quarterback was struggling at Marcus. The move to Ryan would provide him a more diverse environment and change of scenery.

Despite a change in opinion during the appeal hearing, the UIL relied on the initial decision in making its final verdict.

Ineligible to play for the Ryan Raiders, Nussmeier will find his change of scenery in Metairie, Louisiana.

The Nussmeier family has multiple connections to Texas’ neighbor to the east.

His father, Doug Nussmeier, is the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints of the NFL and his brother, Garrett Nussmeier, played quarterback for LSU before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to On3, Colton Nussmeier’s new program, Archbishop Rummel, is ranked No. 6 in the state.

“Archbishop Rummel High School educates each student according to the principles of the Catholic Church in the Lasallian tradition of faith, community and service,” reads the catholic school’s website. “In a caring, disciplined environment of social awareness and academic excellence, Archbishop Rummel High School challenges each student to recognize the dignity of life and to develop and share, to the best of his ability, his unique talents.”

Marcus High School opens its football season at home against Northwest High School on Friday, Aug. 28.

Denton Ryan opens its season against another Northwest ISD school – Eaton High School on Friday, Aug. 28.

However, neither will have prospect Colton Nussmeier under snap.