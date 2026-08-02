It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Constable Timothy Wayne Burch.

Born in Virginia in April 1958, Tim spent his early childhood there before relocating with his family to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, where he was raised. It was there that he developed the values of service, dedication and community that would shape both his life and his distinguished law enforcement career.

Tim dedicated his life to serving others with integrity, compassion, and unwavering commitment.

He began his law enforcement career with the North Richland Hills Police Department, later serving as Chief Deputy of Denton County Precinct 4, before ultimately being elected Constable of Denton County Precinct 4. Throughout his distinguished career, he earned the respect of his colleagues and the gratitude of countless members of the community whose lives he touched. His service was recognized with numerous awards, honors and commendations from respected law enforcement and community organizations, reflecting his exceptional dedication, professionalism and lasting impact on those he served.

Beyond the badge, Tim will be remembered for his unmistakable chuckle, his familiar habit of humming throughout the day, his remarkable generosity, his love for Elvis Presley music, and his candid, straightforward nature. Tim had an unmistakable passion for connecting with others, whether through sports or his faith. There wasn’t a day that went by where he didn’t mention his beloved Longhorns or Yankees. Simply put, he bled orange. He was the kind of person who could always be counted on to answer his phone—day or night—whenever someone needed help, advice or simply someone to listen. His unwavering loyalty, dependable presence, and willingness to be there for others left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. Whether wearing the badge or simply answering the phone for someone in need, Tim lived a life of service to others. Though he is gone far too soon, the memories he created and the lives he impacted will remain forever in the hearts of his family, friends, fellow officers, and community.

Family, friends, colleagues, and all whose lives were touched by Tim are warmly invited to gather in celebration of his life.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at First Baptist Church of Flower Mound, 1901 Timber Creek Road, with a reception immediately following the service.

This will be a time to share memories, celebrate Tim’s remarkable life, and honor the legacy of service, kindness, friendship and unwavering dedication he leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through Tim’s GoFundMe campaign to assist with final expenses and additional financial needs during this difficult time. Every expression of kindness, generosity, and remembrance is sincerely appreciated. Donate here.