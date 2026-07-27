Bartonville PD investigating stabbing at local equestrian center

Bartonville police have opened an investigation into a reported stabbing at a local equestrian center.

Officials opened the investigation after the victim arrived at a nearby hospital, where they sought treatment for a critical stab wound.

According to jail records, Bartonville PD detained and booked Yonkani Alvarez-Ruiz on Monday, July 20 for allegedly stabbing the victim on that date.

Officials said Alvarez-Ruiz was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and he is currently being held at the Denton County Jail with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

Officials detained Alvarez-Ruiz after securing the scene where the stabbing occurred.

Police did not release the exact location of the stabbing, as the victim works and lives at the equestrian center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as law enforcement’s investigation continues.

Bartonville PD recently entered into a partnership with ICE, allowing certain officers to have ICE oversight when arresting a person suspected of a criminal offense.