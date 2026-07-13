Bartonville PD enters into partnership with ICE

The Bartonville Police Department will work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when conducting arrests.

Bartonville Town Council approved a consent agenda item at its June meeting that allows the town’s police department to partner with ICE through the 287(g) Task Force Model.

According to town documents, participation is voluntary and restricted to designated officers who have completed the required training and certification.

“Officers participating in the program will only take enforcement action when a criminal offense occurs, or they have a criminal history,” reads the communication sent from new Police Chief Jeff Ashabranner to Council.

The Task Force Model means select Bartonville PD officers will have ICE oversight during their routine duties, according to the ICE website.

In January, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office approved a similar partnership, which Sheriff Tracy Murphree said would allow select DCSO officers to identify and detain people they believe are violating U.S. immigration law, even if they aren’t facing charges from local agencies.

However, Bartonville PD said its officers will not conduct stops, detentions or arrests solely for civil immigration violations.

“Any immigration-related action will occur only in conjunction with a lawful criminal arrest within the scope of the MOU,” reads the agreement summary.

Town documents say all activities related to the immigration enforcement partnership will comply with applicable federal, state and local laws, departmental policy and the terms of the agreement.

“The purpose of participation is to enhance public safety and interagency cooperation while maintaining professionalism, accountability and transparency,” wrote Ashabranner.

According to ICE’s website, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Bartonville Police Department are the only two participating agencies in Denton County.