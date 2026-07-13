Walk for Lives in Flower Mound raises awareness about fentanyl

The United States is in the midst of a fentanyl crisis, which has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of citizens. An event in Flower Mound aimed to raise awareness about the drug.

Walk for Lives – Flower Mound brought together families impacted by fentanyl poisoning, healthcare professionals, public safety leaders and community members Saturday morning.

The event featured a half-mile walk, guest speakers, sidewalk chalk and rock art at Nicole’s Fairy Tree in Flower Mound, which honors Nicole Gray, a local 19-year-old who died from fentanyl poisoning.

It’s the second nationwide Walk for Lives event and the first in Flower Mound.

About 28 participants signed in, but many more stopped by throughout the event to learn, remember loved ones and receive free overdose prevention resources.

“For a first-year community event, the turnout and community support exceeded my expectations and demonstrated that Flower Mound is eager to have conversations about hope, prevention and saving lives,” said Kristy Anderson of Deep in the Heart CPR, who partnered with United Against Fentanyl to organize the Walk for Lives event.

Guest speakers included DEA staff, Denton County Public Health officials, State Representative Ben Bumgarner and Anderson.

Jane Gray, Nicole’s mother, also shared some words.

“Nicole’s life and story continue to inspire education, compassion and action throughout the community, making Nicole’s Fairy Tree a place of remembrance, hope, connection and compassion for people across the area,” said Anderson. “[The event created] a space for healing, connection and support for families impacted by fentanyl poisoning and addiction.”

According to United Against Fentanyl, the opioid is the leading cause of death in the United States among individuals ages 18-45.

“More than 20 high school students die each week, often from fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills,” said the organization. “Many Americans remain unaware of the true scope of this public health emergency, while bad actors – both foreign and domestic – continue to manufacture and distribute these lethal substances.”

The inaugural Walk for Lives mobilized 46 walks across 26 states in 2025, engaging approximately 3,000 participants alongside family leaders.

For more information on Walk for Lives or United Against Fentanyl, visit the organization’s website.

Throughout the years, law enforcement across Denton County have arrested and charged individuals that have played parts in schemes to traffic and sell fentanyl in the county.

Denton County often recognizes North Texas Overdose Awareness Day in August to spread awareness about opioid abuse and other drug overdoses.

A paid training opioid emergencies and NARCAN training course will take place at Flower Mound’s Community Activity Center Wednesday, but other courses will be available in future months.