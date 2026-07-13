Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our July 2026 issue.

GreenBird, offering golf simulators and food, is now open at 5701 Long Prairie Rd. #200, Flower Mound.

CC Mango, serving boba tea, is now open at 2701 Cross Timbers Rd. #238, Flower Mound.

Bahama Bucks, a shaved ice chain, is now open at 8131 Gateway Dr., Argyle.

Bell Health & Wellness, offering natural and holistic health services, is now open at 700 Parker Square #140, Flower Mound.

The Golden Girl Boutique & House of Mahjong is now open at 138 Old Town Blvd N. #102A, Argyle.

Jetset Pilates is expected to open this month at 6101 Long Prairie Rd. #736, Flower Mound.

VIVO Eatery, serving pizza and wings, is expected to open this month at 2400 Lakeside Pkwy. #160, Flower Mound.

The Collective Boutiques is expected to open this month in the former Painted Tree Boutique space at 2240 Justin Rd., Highland Village.

Refine Chiropractic is expected to open this month at 3535 Firewheel Dr., Flower Mound.

Bed Bath and Beyond Seasonal Living will replace Kirkland’s Home at 5801 Long Prairie Rd. #140, Flower Mound.

Kahwa Coffee Roasting Company has closed its doors at 14876 FM 156, Justin.

Did we miss anything? Let us know:,940-728-8284.