Injured fisherman rescued in Lewisville

A man was rescued in Lewisville after he ventured too close to the shoreline while fishing.

Crews with the Lewisville Fire Department responded to a call of a fisherman that had fallen down a steep, rocky embankment in Lewisville Saturday afternoon, and performed a technical rescue to bring the fallen fisherman to safety.

According to Lewisville FD, crews used a low-angle rope haul system, which consisted of a rope with a gurney-style basket connected to it.

Firefighters and paramedics worked together to reach the man, secured him into the basket, raised him up the embankment and transferred him to at Mobile Intensive Care Unit.

“Accessing the patient required firefighters and paramedics to carefully navigate down a steep, unstable embankment,” said officials in a statement. “Once at the bottom, crews stabilized the citizen’s injuries and initiated immediate medical treatment.”

Following the rescue, the fisherman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Lewisville FD prides itself on preparedness.

According to officials, crews had previously practiced a training exercise nearly identical to the situation they faced Saturday.

“High-consequence, low-frequency incidents like this highlight the critical value of regular preparation and tactical readiness,” said Lewisville FD. “When the tone drops for these rescue situations, our members possess the training and resources necessary to successfully protect and serve the citizens of Lewisville.”