Dallas man dies after being pulled from Lewisville Lake

A man was pulled from the waters of Lewisville Lake Sunday afternoon, but later died.

The Lewisville Fire Department, Little Elm Police Department and Denton County Game Wardens responded to a possible drowning at Little Elm Beach on the northern shore of Lewisville Lake around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews with Lewisville FD were able to retrieve 20-year-old Brendan Mclennan of Dallas from the water, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to officials, Mclennan was in the swim and canoe rental area of Little Elm Beach when he went under water.

Witnesses called 911 after the man failed to resurface.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mclennan’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in a statement.

The investigation is still ongoing.