Yoga studio, family care doctor’s office planned at Lantana Town Center

A new yoga studio and family doctor’s office are expected to move into Lantana Town Center.

My Dr Now will be on the west side of the retail development along FM 407, near the Whataburger, and the yoga studio will be on the east side, near Wingstop.

According to a filing with the state, My Dr Now is expected to start construction on the new office in December. The work is expected to be completed in April 2027.

My Dr Now is an Arizona-based primary healthcare practice that prides itself on staying open on the weekend and late during the week.

According to its website, the brand’s offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

My Dr Now has 73 clinics in Arizona and has started to expand in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in 2026. Bartonville’s location will be the eighth Texas location.

According to Lantana Town Center development documents, the yoga studio is proposed to go in on the east side of the property, but it is still in negotiations.