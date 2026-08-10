Mixed use development in Argyle lands auto parts shop

A large mixed use development along FM 407 in Argyle is starting to bring in tenants, including a national auto repair shop.

AutoZone is expected to build a new location within the Avalon at Argyle development, according to a filing submitted to the state in early August.

It will be in the northern part of the development, at the corner of FM 407 and Avalon Blvd.

Fast Lane Car Wash is right next door, and is expected to open in the coming weeks.

According to the filing, work on the new auto parts shop is not expected to start until June 2027, and could be completed in December 2027.

The nearly $1.1 million project will be one of the first businesses in the Avalon at Argyle mixed-use development, which will feature residential, retail, restaurants and office space.

It spans along I-35W from FM 407 in Argyle south into parts of Flower Mound.

Within the development is the Argyle Landing residential community, which brought 200 new homes to the town.

Other projects nearby include a new badminton and pickleball facility along Gateway Drive and Valley Creek Church’s new Argyle campus just further down FM 407.

North of FM 407, the Heath Tract is at a standstill, but is still expected to bring a wholesale club, like Sam’s Club, and hotels.

With so much development rising, Argyle recently started the process of a moratorium that would halt new development requests along FM 407.