Construction begins on Argyle Landing development

The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that construction has begun on a development that will bring nearly 200 new homes to town.

The Argyle Landing development will be located along the east side of the Avalon residential development, southeast of the FM 407 and I-35W interchange. Argyle Landing totals about 220 acres with two distinct areas separated by a vast open space with trails, according to a news release from the town of Argyle.

The eastern side is planned to have 43 residential lots, all 1.5 acres or larger, and the western side will have about 155 smaller residential lots. There are also opportunities for small-scale commercial sites on the northern end of the land that may be developed in a future phase.