Meet the Candidates: Belmont Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 Board of Supervisors

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls to decide several municipal and school board contests.

Belmont Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 of Denton County is a government entity created by the Denton County Commissioners Court in 2007 and overseen by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The District’s primary functions are to provide roads and drainage infrastructure improvements as well as parks and some recreational facilities, such as the Harvest Lake and Walking Trail, within its boundaries, which covers most of the Harvest subdivision. The District also contracts with Republic Services for waste and recycling services.

Two seats on the Belmont FWSD Board of Supervisors, currently held by Travis Cooper and Jay Stobie, are expiring this May. Registered voters within the district can vote for up to two of the four candidates running for the expiring seats.

Election Day is May 4, and early voting runs April 22-30. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 23. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. The candidates for the Belmont Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 are listed in alphabetic order below with their answers to the questionnaire.

Board Member (4-year-term)

Gary Neff, 41

Town of residence: Argyle

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 5 years

Occupation: Law Enforcement

Education: Masters Degree: Banking and Financial Service Management

Bachelors Degree: Administration of Justice

Previous public service: N/A

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I have dedicated my life to public service and have been in federal law enforcement for 19 years. I believe that my training and experience will be an asset to the Belmont Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 (BFWSD #1) and this community as a whole. Since moving to Harvest, I have been an advocate for pedestrian safety and the implementation of “Flock Safety” at several BFWSD #1 meetings. In addition to my professional experience, my role as a father of two young daughters provides me with a parental perspective for the safety of our children.

Mission statement: In the upcoming years, our neighborhood will face significant challenges as we continue to welcome new neighbors and as more commercial properties are developed around Harvest. With your vote, I know I can help implement the changes needed to make this community safer while ensuring we are being fiscally responsible.

Douglas Roccato, 35

Town of residence: Northlake

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 1 year

Occupation: Software Engineer

Education: B.A. in Computer Science from Rowan University

Previous public service: None

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I wanted to make sure someone who cares about the details got the job. Simple as that.

I have been regularly attending Belmont FWSD1 meetings since I moved to the district and I did not notice any other resident regularly attending or staying past the highlights to hear the gritty details about what the district does.

I wasn’t planning on running. But I found out that one of the current supervisors would not be running and thought the residents of the district deserve a district supervisor who has cared about the details of the district since day 1.

Beyond that, I’m resident focused. If elected I plan on delivering regular updates to our community about the issues the board faces and my personal take on them. All with an eye for more transparency in government. An informed electorate is my goal, and I can best do that as a supervisor on the Belmont FWSD1 board.

Mission statement: I will improve visibility into district business and give the community a more direct voice on the Belmont FWSD1 board.

David Rubin, 52

Town of residence: Northlake

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 3 years

Occupation: Vice President, Sustainability Strategies

Education: University of Texas at Austin, BA, 1995

University of Texas at Dallas, MBA, 2005

Previous public service: 1. North Texas Council of Governments (NTCOGs); Electrical Advisory Board (EAB); 2022 – Current

2. Argyle Citizen’s Police Academy (Argyle, TX) – President, 2022

3. Argyle Police Citizen Review Board; 2023; Interviewed potential officers

4. Northlake Town Hall 101; Class 2; 2024

5. Northlake Citizen’s Police Academy (Northlake, TX), to be completed in May 2024

6. Harvest over 50+ Board Member; Secretary 2024

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? At its core, my motivation for seeking this position stems from a profound sense of community. As a candidate, I am committed to fully understanding and addressing the challenges our community faces. Drawing from over 20 years of diverse leadership experience in both the private and public sectors, I possess the skills and insight necessary to tackle a broad spectrum of issues.

The district’s primary responsibilities encompass critical tasks such as maintaining roads, enhancing drainage infrastructure, and overseeing recreational facilities like Harvest Lake and the Walking Trail. My extensive familiarity with these matters positions me as a capable advocate for our community from day one.

With a proven track record of navigating complex challenges and implementing impactful solutions, I am dedicated to effectively serving the needs and interests of my fellow community members.

Mission statement: The residents of BFWD1 will continue to confront multifaceted challenges, such as the potential of annexation by the Town of Northlake, rapid residential expansion posing infrastructure strains, and persistent influences from developers. My objective is to confront these obstacles head-on, fostering transparency and open dialogue to chart a clear.

Jay Stobie, 41 (i)

Town of residence: Argyle

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 4 years

Occupation: Principal Solution Architect

Education: Bachelor of Environmental Design at Texas A&M

Previous public service: Spent approximately the last year currently residing as a Supervisor on the Belmont FWSD #1 board.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? As a veteran of the Army National Guard’s Airborne Ranger unit and a graduate of Texas A&M, my commitment to service is deeply ingrained. Currently a Principal Solution Architect with remote work flexibility, I have ample time to dedicate to our community. Since becoming a resident of Belmont FWSD #1, I’ve actively engaged with various groups, gaining insights into our community’s needs. My diverse experiences, including military service and global living, uniquely position me to understand and address these needs. I am driven by a genuine desire to serve, making me the ideal choice for the Supervisor position.

Mission statement: To diligently address the evolving needs of our community, prioritizing resident input. I aim to cultivate stronger relationships with neighboring entities while upholding fiscal responsibility as a cornerstone of our progress.