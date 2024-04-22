Monday, April 22, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

LETTER: Don’t let your silence determine Flower Mound’s future

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1

To the 50,000 plus registered Flower Mound voters who never exercise their privilege to vote in our annual May municipal election, we need your votes!

Here’s why:

  • 40% of Flower Mound’s Council Members live in far west Flower Mound–comprised of just 4% of Flower Mound voters
  • 80% of the Council Members were elected with support from a small group of “slow growth” political donors. (One council member–not supported by these donors–term limits out this May)
  • This council is so dead-set against growth, our commercial tax base has decreased, placing more of the tax burden on the residents
  • Flower Mound is faced with $200 million in critical capital improvement projects over the next 10 years. These projects are for everyday items, like roads, water, sewer, police, and fire stations, as well as needed maintenance to the Community Activity Center

The need for these projects has been known for well over 10 years and include replacement of aging infrastructure and providing for basic public safety support in east Flower Mound where 96% of voters live. These projects are currently unfunded at this point.

As for the projects that will support the residents of west Flower Mound (4% of FM voters), these will be partially-funded by a new Tax Increment Revenue Zone (TIRZ) implemented this year by the current council. They sure take care of their own, don’t they?

Regardless of the TIRZ in west Flower Mound, one or more bond elections will be essential to fund these projects. (Check out the budget item in the workshop on the town’s website, dated 4/18/24). The Town Manager stated that Flower Mound has rarely faced a similar situation in its history.

This Council is so dominated by “slow growth,” its members have guided Flower Mound into unprecedented, irresponsible financial territory. That, coupled with a $40 million lawsuit –brought on by this council, who now are trying to quell its effects by enticing the landowner with 1,500 high density units-will definitely have residents of west Flower Mound reconsidering their votes…because, like typical politicians, they’re not telling their constituents about any of this…this vote regarding the 1,500 high density units will surely occur after this election.

If you didn’t vote last year, ask yourself if you think Flower Mound can do better… if you agree, take an hour to review the candidates running in the May election and vote for what’s best for you!

If you live in east Flower Mound, you certainly don’t have council members doing what’s best for you…

Early voting is going on now through April 30th, at the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Rd., the Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr., and Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive. Election Day is May 4th.

Patsy Mizeur
Flower Mound

Previous article
Meet the Candidates: Belmont Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 Board of Supervisors
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.