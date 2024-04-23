Meet the Candidates: Flower Mound Town Council Place 4

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide several municipal and school board contests.

In Flower Mound, Place 4 on Town Council and the mayor’s seat are expiring. The current Place 4 councilman, Jim Engel, is term-limited, and his seat drew four candidates: Barbara Barrios, Justin DeFillippo, Rob Rawson and Janvier Werner. The candidates recently fielded questions from residents in a forum:

Election Day is May 4, and early voting will run April 22-30. The last day to register to vote is April 4, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 23. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. The candidates for Place 4 on the Flower Mound Town Council are listed in alphabetic order below with their answers to the questionnaire.

Place 4 (3-year-term)

Barbara Barrios, 43

Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 2 years

Occupation: Dual Language Elementary Teacher

Education: BA in Arts with Major in International Studies

M.Ed. in Educational Leadership

Previous public service: I have been very involved in the school community, always working to promote school culture and positive environment between all the stakeholders.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I was inspired to run for Flower Mound Town Council place 4 by a deep- rooted desire to actively engage with and serve my community. I have had a passion for community involvement since I was young. My love for Flower Mound is longstanding. Since I was in college, my desire was always to live here and raise my family.

I am the best choice because I am a Flower Mound citizen that faces the same problems and concerns other residents have. Raised with strong conservative values, and a deep sense of responsibility, I approach every task with passion and dedication, ensuring my words are always aligned with my actions. I want to build our present, so our future generations keep enjoying our beautiful town. I want to help in the preservation of the town and enhance the quality of life of all our residents.

Mission statement: I will support and be the voice of each of our residents. I will work tirelessly to lower property taxes, keep low density, honor the master plan, and ensure our town stays the safest and the most beautiful one.

Website: https://www.barbarabarriosfmtowncouncil4.com/

Facebook page: Barbara Barrios for Flower Mound Town Council

Justin DeFillippo, 40

Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 2 years

Occupation: Electrical Construction SME Consultant

Education: I studied at St. John’s Law in Queens, NY

Previous public service: I currently sit on the Board of Adjustments for the town of Flower Mound. I ran for Senate in NYC and entered the NYS Governers race but dropped out as I left NYC for the great state of Texas!

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I left NYC to get away from nonsense and I’m afraid that If I do not get involved Flower Mound will turn into NYC. I love Flower Mound so much and want it to be preserved not butchered. I love the trees and how clean and safe it is and want it to stay that way for my family and yours. Also, I believe that the community isn’t being represented and we need someone with a voice, not an agenda. For that reason alone, I am not accepting donations as I’m doing this for my family and yours.

Mission statement: My mission is to represent my neighbors in Flower Mound, not corporations. I plan on being the voice of the people and bringing forward actual ideas to make change for the better. I also plan on being there for everyone in Flower Mound so much so anyone can knock on my door and discuss anything so long as they bring a cake and I’ll make the coffee.

Rob Rawson, 65

Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 24 years

Occupation: Biochemist/Molecular Geneticist

Education: BA with majors in Botany and in History, UC Berkeley, 1982

MS Physiology, California State University Hayward, 1987

PhD Genetics/Development/Biochemistry, University of Texas Southwestern Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, 1993

Previous public service: Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission, 2017-2021 (Vice Chair 2020-2021)

Flower Mound Charter Review Commission, 2016

Committee Chair, Troop 451, 2014-2019

Baker’s Branch HOA Board Member 2003-2005, President 2004-2005

Baker’s Branch HOA Architectural Control Committee Chair, 2001-2004

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Flower Mound needs Council Members who represent all our residents, not just one or two subdivisions. Our town is a great place to live! That doesn’t mean that it needs to be a bad place to work. We need to be more welcoming to the businesses our residents need and want.

Flower Mound is one of the safest communities in the United States, and that doesn’t happen by accident. We must not be complacent. We must be pro-active and intentional to maintain the level of service and safety our residents expect.

Of all the entities in our society, government should follow the law scrupulously. When we don’t, we open our town to unnecessary, expensive litigation. There are better ways to spend our taxpayers’ money.

Our town works best when decisions are made considering the views of all our residents. Every Resident, every time.

Mission statement: I want to help make our town work for all Flower Mound residents.

We need to manage our growth rationally with a Council that represents all our residents, not just one or two subdivisions; the question is whether we will manage growth or growth will manage us.

Facebook page: Rawson for Flower Mound

Janvier Werner, 61

Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 57 years

Occupation: Software engineer

Education: BBA Systems Analysis and Information Systems from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Previous public service: Current Vice Chair of the Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission

President of the Flower Mound New Century Lions Club

Twice Past President of a LISD middle school PTA

Past Girl Scout Leader

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I have always had a keen interest in guiding the direction of my Town. This is my hometown where I was raised, and where I raised my children. I hope my children and grandchildren will choose to stay here. The Town Council is the most influential position from which to guide the direction of the town. Flower Mound currently has a great mix of council members who collaborate and respect the residents, staff, and each other. They make careful decisions that benefit the residents and our future, and without being influenced by those who only have investment interests in the Town. I believe I could make a real difference.

Mission statement: I have a 30-year history of advocating for resident quality of life issues. I plan to continue in that vein by continuing to 1) protect the Cross Timbers, 2) hold developers accountable on the west side of town, 3) ensure development benefits the taxpayers through lower taxes, and 4) protect quality of life above all else.

Website: janvierwerner.com